The Boston Celtics are 8.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The over/under is 214.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -8.5 214.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 214.5 points 65 times.
  • Boston's contests this year have an average point total of 229.4, 14.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.
  • Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 75% chance to win.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8
Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
  • The Celtics have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
  • Boston has done a better job covering the spread in home games (23-18-0) than it has in road games (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • Boston has a 40-21 record against the spread and a 49-12 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 15-16 43-39
Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.