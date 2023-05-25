Grant Williams be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Williams, in his most recent appearance, had 14 points and six rebounds in a 116-99 win over the Heat.

Let's break down Williams' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.1 5.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 2.3 Assists -- 1.7 1.4 PRA -- 14.4 8.9 PR 10.5 12.7 7.5 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Grant Williams Insights vs. the Heat

Williams is responsible for taking 6.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Grant Williams vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 29 14 6 2 4 1 1 5/21/2023 29 12 3 2 2 0 0 5/19/2023 26 9 2 2 1 1 0 1/24/2023 36 10 4 1 3 0 0 12/2/2022 33 18 4 2 4 1 1 11/30/2022 31 3 4 3 1 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 2 2 2 0

