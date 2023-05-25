Malcolm Brogdon NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 25
Malcolm Brogdon and his Boston Celtics teammates face the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.
In this piece we'll break down Brogdon's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|14.9
|12.6
|Rebounds
|2.5
|4.2
|4.1
|Assists
|2.5
|3.7
|2.6
|PRA
|--
|22.8
|19.3
|PR
|12.5
|19.1
|16.7
|3PM
|1.5
|2.0
|2.4
Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.
- Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- Brogdon's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.
- The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/23/2023
|17
|2
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5/21/2023
|18
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/19/2023
|26
|13
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5/17/2023
|37
|19
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|21
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|11/30/2022
|26
|21
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|25
|7
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
