Marcus Smart and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on May 23, Smart put up 11 points, six assists and two steals in a 116-99 win versus the Heat.

Let's look at Smart's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 13.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 4.2 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.6 PRA 22.5 20.9 23.1 PR 16.5 14.6 17.5 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.0



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per contest.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Marcus Smart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 35 11 3 6 3 0 2 5/21/2023 30 8 9 8 0 0 0 5/19/2023 33 7 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 34 13 1 11 2 1 2 12/2/2022 42 18 3 9 1 1 2 11/30/2022 35 10 5 9 2 0 1 10/21/2022 33 8 5 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.