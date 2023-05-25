Robert Williams III and the rest of the Boston Celtics face the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Williams, in his most recent time out, had seven points and two blocks in a 116-99 win over the Heat.

Below we will dive into Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.0 7.2 Rebounds 5.5 8.3 4.9 Assists -- 1.4 0.8 PRA -- 17.7 12.9 PR 12.5 16.3 12.1



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 2.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.9 per contest.

Williams' Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat concede 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

Robert Williams III vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 22 7 1 0 0 2 0 5/21/2023 13 8 8 0 0 0 0 5/19/2023 23 13 3 1 0 2 1 5/17/2023 26 14 7 0 0 1 0 1/24/2023 31 11 8 0 0 2 0

