The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 25, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-0 lead in the series. The Stars are favored (-115) against the Golden Knights (-105).

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which club we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-115)

Stars (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.1)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-18-26 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the 32 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 11-6-15 record (good for 37 points).

In the 14 games this season the Stars registered only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored a pair of goals in 19 games this season (6-5-8 record, 20 points).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 62 games (46-8-8, 100 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 15-6-8 to register 38 points.

In the 54 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 33-13-8 (74 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 18-12-10 to register 46 points.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 16-9-25 record in overtime games this season and a 51-22-9 overall record.

In the 37 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 53 points.

In 13 games this season when the Golden Knights ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-10-2).

When Vegas has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 13 points (4-10-5 record).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 62 times, earning 116 points from those matchups (57-3-2).

Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal in 29 games this season and has recorded 43 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 33-7-5 (71 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 45 times this season, and earned 53 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

