Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Connor Wong (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .231 with eight doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Wong enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .235 with one homer.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 48.5% of his 33 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.2% of those games.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (12.1%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In seven games this year (21.2%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (15.2%) he had more than one.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (42.4%), including three games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.349
|AVG
|.114
|.391
|OBP
|.184
|.674
|SLG
|.143
|8
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt (0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 7.65 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
