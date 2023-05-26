Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Justin Turner -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .263.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 107th in slugging.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 30 of 48 games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (29.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 48), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.4%).
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (45.8%), including five games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.388
|SLG
|.410
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|10/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (45.5%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (0-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 7.65 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
