Justin Turner -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner has nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .263.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 107th in slugging.
  • Turner has gotten a hit in 30 of 48 games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (29.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 48), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Turner has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.4%).
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this season (45.8%), including five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 18
.300 AVG .246
.378 OBP .360
.388 SLG .410
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
5 RBI 9
10/8 K/BB 12/10
1 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 22
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (0-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 7.65 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.