Raimel Tapia -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia has three doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .265.

Tapia has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 28 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Tapia has driven in a run in six games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .240 AVG .261 .367 OBP .292 .320 SLG .435 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 4/1 2 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 13 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings