Friday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21) and Boston Red Sox (26-24) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Chris Sale (4-2) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 1-3 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Boston has scored 262 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).

