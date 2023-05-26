The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas (.296 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has four doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .180.

Casas has gotten a hit in 19 of 42 games this year (45.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (7.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 23.8% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9%.

In 17 games this season (40.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .189 AVG .136 .323 OBP .296 .283 SLG .432 3 XBH 5 1 HR 4 7 RBI 7 19/11 K/BB 13/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 20 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (35.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings