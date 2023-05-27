Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (31-20) and Philadelphia Phillies (24-27) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (5-4) against the Phillies and Zack Wheeler (3-4).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Braves have been favorites in 42 games this season and won 26 (61.9%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 21-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 58.3% chance to win.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 263 total runs this season.

The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Phillies Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Phillies were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Phillies have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those matchups).

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (35.3%) in those games.

This year, Philadelphia has won three of eight games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Philadelphia scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (221 total, 4.3 per game).

The Phillies have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 22 Dodgers L 8-6 Charlie Morton vs Gavin Stone May 23 Dodgers L 8-1 Spencer Strider vs Bobby Miller May 24 Dodgers W 4-3 Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin May 25 Phillies W 8-5 Dylan Dodd vs Aaron Nola May 26 Phillies L 6-4 Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker May 27 Phillies - Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler May 28 Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey May 29 @ Athletics - Bryce Elder vs Paul Blackburn May 30 @ Athletics - TBA vs JP Sears May 31 @ Athletics - Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian June 2 @ Diamondbacks - Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly

Phillies Schedule