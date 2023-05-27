Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 6
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Heat Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (210)
- The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 8-10 against the spread compared to the 33-32-2 ATS record Boston racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents don't do it as often (48.8% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (52.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics Performance Insights
- Everything is clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and giving up 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per game.
- The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by sinking 16 treys per game (second-best).
- So far this year, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% from three-point land (38% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.