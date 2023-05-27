Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 6
In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-2.5)
|210
|-140
|+120
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-2.5)
|209.5
|-140
|+115
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-2.5)
|209.5
|-141
|+120
|Tipico
|Celtics (-2.5)
|210.5
|-145
|+125
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 17.4 more than this game's total.
- These teams allow 221.2 points per game combined, 11.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
- Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|30.5
|-115
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|22.5
|-125
|26.6
|Marcus Smart
|13.5
|-105
|11.5
|Derrick White
|13.5
|-125
|12.4
|Grant Williams
|7.5
|+100
|8.1
Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Celtics
|+290
|+115
|Heat
|+550
|-134
