How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 6
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics post 120.5 points per game at home, compared to 115.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.4.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better at home this season, sinking 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Questionable
|Forearm
