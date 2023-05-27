Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarren Duran -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .300 with 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (32.4%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (8.8%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this year (35.3%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (32.4%), including four multi-run games (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.421
|AVG
|.325
|.467
|OBP
|.372
|.737
|SLG
|.475
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Davies (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday, April 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.