Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers has 48 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .249 with 25 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 97th in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • In 61.2% of his games this year (30 of 49), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Devers has had an RBI in 24 games this season (49.0%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (22.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.2%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 17
.265 AVG .226
.315 OBP .286
.518 SLG .565
11 XBH 9
5 HR 6
15 RBI 19
14/6 K/BB 20/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 23
18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Davies (0-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, April 9, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
