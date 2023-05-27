On Saturday, Raimel Tapia (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia has three doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .274.

Tapia has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In seven games this year, Tapia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight games this year (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .240 AVG .261 .367 OBP .292 .320 SLG .435 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 4/1 2 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 14 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings