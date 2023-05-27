Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will play Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Chase Field, at 7:15 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 13th in MLB action with 60 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston's .436 slugging percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox are fourth in the majors with a .264 batting average.

Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (269 total).

The Red Sox's .334 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Boston has the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).

The Red Sox average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.330).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, April 22, the right-hander threw four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Padres L 7-0 Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Tanner Houck Jaime Barria 5/23/2023 Angels L 4-0 Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-2 Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Garrett Whitlock Zach Davies 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds - Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds - Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds - Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/2/2023 Rays - Home Garrett Whitlock Tyler Glasnow

