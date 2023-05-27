Triston Casas -- 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .195 with six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

In 46.5% of his 43 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games.

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .189 AVG .136 .323 OBP .296 .283 SLG .432 3 XBH 5 1 HR 4 7 RBI 7 19/11 K/BB 13/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 21 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (38.1%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.5%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings