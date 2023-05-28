Connor Wong -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Read More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Wong will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last games.

Wong has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 34 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 34), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (23.5%), with more than one RBI in five of them (14.7%).

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year (15 of 34), with two or more runs four times (11.8%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .349 AVG .114 .391 OBP .184 .674 SLG .143 8 XBH 1 3 HR 0 6 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 17 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings