Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Wong -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Read More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Wong will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last games.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 34 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 34), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (23.5%), with more than one RBI in five of them (14.7%).
- He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year (15 of 34), with two or more runs four times (11.8%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.349
|AVG
|.114
|.391
|OBP
|.184
|.674
|SLG
|.143
|8
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.30), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.