On Sunday, Raimel Tapia (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is hitting .260 with three doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Tapia has recorded a hit in 17 of 30 games this year (56.7%), including three multi-hit games (10.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 30 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year, Tapia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 30 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .240 AVG .261 .367 OBP .292 .320 SLG .435 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 4/1 2 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 15 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings