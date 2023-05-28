Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Raimel Tapia (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is hitting .260 with three doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Tapia has recorded a hit in 17 of 30 games this year (56.7%), including three multi-hit games (10.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 30 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year, Tapia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 30 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.240
|AVG
|.261
|.367
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.435
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|4/1
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 26th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.