Sunday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-23) and the Boston Red Sox (28-24) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks coming out on top. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 28.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (5-3, 3.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck (3-3, 4.99 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Red Sox are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious 12 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Boston is No. 4 in MLB, scoring 5.2 runs per game (271 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.69) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule