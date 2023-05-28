Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox will try to take down Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks when the teams meet on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 60 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Boston is fifth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 271 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .333.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Boston has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.69 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.311 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Tanner Houck (3-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Houck will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Tanner Houck Jaime Barria 5/23/2023 Angels L 4-0 Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-2 Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Garrett Whitlock Zach Davies 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds - Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds - Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds - Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/2/2023 Rays - Home Garrett Whitlock Tyler Glasnow 6/3/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Taj Bradley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.