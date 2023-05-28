Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Alex Verdugo and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Boston Red Sox matchup at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has recorded 56 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .289/.367/.459 so far this season.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 26 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Angels May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly (5-3) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.30), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 26th in K/9 (9.3).

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates May. 21 5.0 3 3 2 4 2 at Athletics May. 15 7.0 4 2 1 9 1 vs. Marlins May. 10 6.0 4 4 4 6 1 vs. Nationals May. 5 7.0 4 1 1 10 1 at Rockies Apr. 28 6.0 6 1 1 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tanner Houck's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has collected 54 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .310/.363/.552 so far this season.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Phillies May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 22 4-for-4 1 1 2 8 0 at Pirates May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 48 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .284/.374/.503 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Phillies May. 23 3-for-4 0 0 1 5 0 at Phillies May. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Corbin Carroll or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.