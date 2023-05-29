Al Horford will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Horford, in his last game (May 27 win against the Heat) posted four points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Horford's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.8 5.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 6.9 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.8 PRA 16.5 19 15.4 PR 13.5 16 12.6 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.0



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 6.6% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.6 per contest.

He's attempted 5.2 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Horford's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Al Horford vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 32 4 7 2 0 2 0 5/25/2023 29 6 11 5 0 1 1 5/23/2023 25 12 7 4 3 1 0 5/21/2023 19 8 1 1 2 0 0 5/19/2023 29 2 4 2 0 2 0 5/17/2023 32 7 6 2 1 0 3 12/2/2022 34 5 6 3 1 0 0 11/30/2022 33 6 6 5 2 0 1 10/21/2022 34 9 5 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.