The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are doing battle in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 7 on tap.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The two teams average 227.4 points per game combined, 23.9 more points than this game's total.

These teams allow 221.2 points per game combined, 17.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 31.5 -110 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -115 26.6 Marcus Smart 13.5 -125 11.5 Derrick White 13.5 -120 12.4 Robert Williams III 6.5 -120 8.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Derrick White or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Celtics +130 -294 Heat +1300 +245

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.