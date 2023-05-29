The Boston Celtics will face the Miami Heat in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Celtics are putting up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are in away games (115.4).

Defensively Boston has played better in home games this year, allowing 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 when playing on the road.

At home, the Celtics are making 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in away games (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries