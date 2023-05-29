Celtics vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3. The matchup has a point total of 203.5.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-7.5
|203.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In 76 of 82 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 203.5 points.
- The average total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 25.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.
- Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 75% chance to win.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 203.5
|% of Games Over 203.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|76
|92.7%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|68
|82.9%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of Celtics' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road affairs (22-19-0).
- The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- When Boston totals more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|18-20
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|3-2
|41-41
Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
