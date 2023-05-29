Derrick White could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

White, in his previous game (May 27 win against the Heat) produced 11 points, six assists and three blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on White's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.4 11.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.5 Assists 2.5 3.9 1.4 PRA 20.5 19.9 15.2 PR 17.5 16 13.8 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.7



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Derrick White has made 4.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.8 threes per game, or 11.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

White's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Conceding 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Derrick White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 42 11 4 6 3 3 1 5/25/2023 37 24 3 1 6 0 2 5/23/2023 27 16 2 2 3 2 2 5/21/2023 26 9 4 2 3 2 1 5/19/2023 23 11 1 1 3 2 0 5/17/2023 21 11 2 1 3 0 1 1/24/2023 34 23 3 6 2 1 2 12/2/2022 28 13 4 3 2 0 1 11/30/2022 25 15 1 5 3 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 1 2 3 0

