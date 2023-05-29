Derrick White NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 29
Derrick White could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to place a bet on White's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|12.4
|11.3
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.6
|2.5
|Assists
|2.5
|3.9
|1.4
|PRA
|20.5
|19.9
|15.2
|PR
|17.5
|16
|13.8
|3PM
|2.5
|1.8
|2.7
Derrick White Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Derrick White has made 4.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.
- He's taken 4.8 threes per game, or 11.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- White's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.
- Conceding 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, giving up 13.1 makes per game.
Derrick White vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/27/2023
|42
|11
|4
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5/25/2023
|37
|24
|3
|1
|6
|0
|2
|5/23/2023
|27
|16
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|5/21/2023
|26
|9
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|5/19/2023
|23
|11
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|5/17/2023
|21
|11
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1/24/2023
|34
|23
|3
|6
|2
|1
|2
|12/2/2022
|28
|13
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11/30/2022
|25
|15
|1
|5
|3
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|25
|10
|7
|1
|2
|3
|0
