The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, will play at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time out, a 104-103 win over the Heat, Brown totaled 26 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Brown, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.6 20.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 5.6 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.2 PRA 34.5 37 29.1 PR 30.5 33.5 25.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.6



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jaylen Brown has made 10.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 19.6% of his team's total makes.

Brown is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 25.6 per contest.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 39 26 10 3 0 0 2 5/25/2023 37 21 2 2 3 0 3 5/23/2023 37 17 4 4 1 0 2 5/21/2023 28 12 6 2 0 0 0 5/19/2023 38 16 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 39 22 9 5 1 0 0 12/2/2022 46 37 14 5 5 0 0 11/30/2022 28 26 7 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 34 28 4 3 2 2 2

