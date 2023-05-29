Marcus Smart NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 29
The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, square off versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll break down Smart's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|11.5
|14.7
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.1
|4.1
|Assists
|5.5
|6.3
|5.3
|PRA
|23.5
|20.9
|24.1
|PR
|17.5
|14.6
|18.8
|3PM
|2.5
|1.9
|2.4
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Marcus Smart has made 4.1 shots per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.
- He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Smart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.
- Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per contest.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.
- Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.
- The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.
Marcus Smart vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/27/2023
|42
|21
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|5/25/2023
|30
|23
|3
|2
|4
|0
|5
|5/23/2023
|35
|11
|3
|6
|3
|0
|2
|5/21/2023
|30
|8
|9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|5/19/2023
|33
|7
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|34
|13
|1
|11
|2
|1
|2
|12/2/2022
|42
|18
|3
|9
|1
|1
|2
|11/30/2022
|35
|10
|5
|9
|2
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|33
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
