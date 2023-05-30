Jarren Duran -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .297 with 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Duran has recorded a hit in 23 of 36 games this season (63.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (33.3%).

Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (8.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has had an RBI in 12 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .421 AVG .325 .467 OBP .372 .737 SLG .475 10 XBH 4 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 9/4 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 3 Home Away 17 GP 19 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings