Jarren Duran -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .297 with 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Duran has recorded a hit in 23 of 36 games this season (63.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (8.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has had an RBI in 12 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 30.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.421 AVG .325
.467 OBP .372
.737 SLG .475
10 XBH 4
1 HR 1
8 RBI 6
9/4 K/BB 13/2
3 SB 3
Home Away
17 GP 19
14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Lively (2-2) takes the mound for the Reds to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
