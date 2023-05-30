Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.390 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Discover More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 48 hits, batting .242 this season with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 150th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 30 of 50 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 50), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has driven in a run in 24 games this season (48.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (22.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.265
|AVG
|.226
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.518
|SLG
|.565
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Lively (2-2) pitches for the Reds to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
