On Tuesday, Raimel Tapia (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia has three doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .256.

In 54.8% of his 31 games this season, Tapia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Tapia has driven in a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this season (25.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .240 AVG .261 .367 OBP .292 .320 SLG .435 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 4/1 2 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 16 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings