Tuesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (28-25) and the Cincinnati Reds (24-29) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Red Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (3-2) to the mound, while Ben Lively (2-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 11 (57.9%) of those contests.

Boston has not been bigger favorites this season than the -185 moneyline set for this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 64.9% chance to win.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 273 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule