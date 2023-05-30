Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox will meet Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 16th in MLB play with 61 total home runs.

Boston is sixth in baseball, slugging .430.

The Red Sox's .262 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (273 total, 5.2 per game).

The Red Sox's .333 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 8 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.308).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Bello is looking to record his third quality start of the season.

Bello will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging five innings per outing.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Angels L 4-0 Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-2 Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Garrett Whitlock Zach Davies 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds - Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds - Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds - Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/2/2023 Rays - Home Garrett Whitlock Tyler Glasnow 6/3/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Josh Fleming 6/3/2023 Rays - Home - Taj Bradley

