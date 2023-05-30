How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox will meet Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 16th in MLB play with 61 total home runs.
- Boston is sixth in baseball, slugging .430.
- The Red Sox's .262 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
- Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (273 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Red Sox's .333 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox strike out 8 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.
- Boston has a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.308).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Bello is looking to record his third quality start of the season.
- Bello will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging five innings per outing.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Angels
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Griffin Canning
|5/24/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Away
|James Paxton
|Tyler Anderson
|5/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-2
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Zach Davies
|5/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Merrill Kelly
|5/30/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Ben Lively
|5/31/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Luke Weaver
|6/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Hunter Greene
|6/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Josh Fleming
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Taj Bradley
