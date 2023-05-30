In the series opener on Tuesday, May 30, Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (28-25) face off against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (24-29). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Reds are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Red Sox (-185). Boston (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 9.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (3-2, 4.08 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (2-2, 2.65 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

The Red Sox have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 2-1 record over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Raimel Tapia 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+170) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+140)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

