Bookmakers have set player props for Jonathan India and others when the Boston Red Sox host the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Bello Stats

Brayan Bello (3-2) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his eighth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in seven starts this season.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels May. 23 7.0 6 2 2 6 0 vs. Mariners May. 17 5.0 3 1 1 7 5 at Braves May. 10 6.0 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 4 5.0 6 4 2 5 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 5.0 5 1 1 6 2

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has collected 58 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .291/.368/.457 so far this year.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 26 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Angels May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

India Stats

India has put up 58 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .290/.376/.440 slash line on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs May. 27 3-for-5 2 2 5 9 0 at Cubs May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 55 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 19 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .284/.352/.485 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Cubs May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 4-for-5 2 0 2 4 0

