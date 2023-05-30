Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Reds on May 30, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Jonathan India and others when the Boston Red Sox host the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Bello Stats
- Brayan Bello (3-2) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his eighth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in seven starts this season.
- Bello has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|May. 23
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 17
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|5
|at Braves
|May. 10
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 4
|5.0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has collected 58 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .291/.368/.457 so far this year.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
India Stats
- India has put up 58 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a .290/.376/.440 slash line on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|9
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 55 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 19 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .284/.352/.485 on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 26
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 24
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
