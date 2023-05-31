Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .576 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Diamondbacks.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 11 doubles, five home runs and six walks while batting .243.
- Wong will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 51.4% of his games this season (18 of 35), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (17.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 11.4% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has driven home a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.
- In 42.9% of his games this year (15 of 35), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.349
|AVG
|.114
|.391
|OBP
|.184
|.674
|SLG
|.143
|8
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.2 per game).
- Weaver (1-2 with a 5.45 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.45, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.