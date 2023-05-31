Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has 14 doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .293.
  • Duran has picked up a hit in 64.9% of his 37 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.4% of them.
  • He has homered in 8.1% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Duran has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this season (13 of 37), with more than one RBI four times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.421 AVG .325
.467 OBP .372
.737 SLG .475
10 XBH 4
1 HR 1
8 RBI 6
9/4 K/BB 13/2
3 SB 3
Home Away
18 GP 19
15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.45 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed a 5.45 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
