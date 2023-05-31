Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Reds.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (50) this season while batting .246 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 150th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (31.4%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (21.6%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 49.0% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (23.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (43.1%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .265 AVG .226 .315 OBP .286 .518 SLG .565 11 XBH 9 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 14/6 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings