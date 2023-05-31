Red Sox vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (28-26) and the Cincinnati Reds (25-29) squaring off at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 31.
The Red Sox will call on James Paxton (1-1) against the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).
Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Red Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Reds Player Props
|Red Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Reds
|Red Sox vs Reds Odds
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Red Sox have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have won 11, or 55%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Boston has played as favorites of -165 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 62.3% chance to win.
- Boston has scored 281 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.75).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|@ Angels
|L 7-3
|James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson
|May 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 7-2
|Chris Sale vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Garrett Whitlock vs Zach Davies
|May 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Tanner Houck vs Merrill Kelly
|May 30
|Reds
|L 9-8
|Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively
|May 31
|Reds
|-
|James Paxton vs Luke Weaver
|June 1
|Reds
|-
|Chris Sale vs Hunter Greene
|June 2
|Rays
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 3
|Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Josh Fleming
|June 3
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs Taj Bradley
|June 4
|Rays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Taj Bradley
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.