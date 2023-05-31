Wednesday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (28-26) and the Cincinnati Reds (25-29) squaring off at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 31.

The Red Sox will call on James Paxton (1-1) against the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 11, or 55%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has played as favorites of -165 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 62.3% chance to win.

Boston has scored 281 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.75).

