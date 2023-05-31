Rob Refsnyder -- hitting .391 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is hitting .286 with four doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

Refsnyder has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 28 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.4% of those games.

He has homered in only one game this season.

In 39.3% of his games this season, Refsnyder has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (21.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 11 of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .233 AVG .214 .343 OBP .333 .267 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 5 RBI 7 8/5 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 15 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings