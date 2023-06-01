The Boston Celtics (48-22) are the current favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA championship (+340) as they ready for a matchup on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 17 at 10:00 PM ET.

Celtics NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +340 1st Bet $100 to win $340 To Make the Finals +150 - Bet $100 to win $150

Celtics Standings Information

If the playoffs began today, the Celtics would play a team from the play-in tournament as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, 2.0 games behind the Bucks.

Team Games Back 1 Milwaukee Bucks - 2 Boston Celtics 2.0 3 Philadelphia 76ers 3.0 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 7.0 5 New York Knicks 9.5 6 Brooklyn Nets 11.0 7 Miami Heat 12.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 15.5 9 Toronto Raptors 16.0 10 Washington Wizards 17.5

Celtics Team Stats

The Celtics have a 48-22 record so far this season.

The Celtics are 26-9 at home, 22-13 on the road and in neutral-site games this year.

The Celtics are 46-19 when playing as favorites, with two wins (2-3) when listed as the underdog.

The Celtics are 5-6 in one-possession games and 15-10 in games decided by six points or fewer.

The Celtics are 9-3 this season when favored by three or fewer points, and are 37-16 when favored by more than three points.

The Celtics are winless in all two games when playing as underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season (0-2), but they are victorious in two games when underdogs by three or fewer points (2-1).

Celtics Player Awards Odds

Most Valuable Player: Jayson Tatum (+10000, fourth in NBA)

Celtics' Top Players

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Celtics is Jayson Tatum, who puts up 30.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart is Boston's best passer, dishing out 6.4 assists per game while scoring 11.3 PPG.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 3.3 threes per game.

Smart and Derrick White lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals by averaging 1.5 per game and White in blocks, averaging 0.9 per contest.

