On Thursday, Connor Wong (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .243 with 11 doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Wong is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Wong has picked up a hit in 52.8% of his 36 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this year (eight of 36), with two or more RBI five times (13.9%).

In 44.4% of his games this year (16 of 36), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .349 AVG .114 .391 OBP .184 .674 SLG .143 8 XBH 1 3 HR 0 6 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 18 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings