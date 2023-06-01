Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Reese McGuire (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .293 with six doubles and three walks.
- McGuire has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (26.7%).
- He has not gone deep in his 30 games this year.
- McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 30 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.355
|AVG
|.286
|.355
|OBP
|.355
|.452
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|8/0
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greene (1-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 23-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 45th, 1.375 WHIP ranks 50th, and 12.9 K/9 ranks second.
