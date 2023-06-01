The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas has six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .192.
  • Casas has picked up a hit in 22 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.0%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Casas has driven home a run in 11 games this year (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games.
  • He has scored in 20 games this season (43.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.189 AVG .136
.323 OBP .296
.283 SLG .432
3 XBH 5
1 HR 4
7 RBI 7
19/11 K/BB 13/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 23
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
  • The 23-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 45th, 1.375 WHIP ranks 50th, and 12.9 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
