Friday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (26-30) and the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:10 PM ET on June 2.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (4-4) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and lost both.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have won two of their last seven games against the spread.

This season, the Brewers have won 15 out of the 28 games, or 53.6%, in which they've been favored.

This season Milwaukee has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 221 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Reds' record against the spread is 5-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those matchups).

The Reds have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (44.2%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (258 total, 4.6 per game).

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 27 Giants L 3-1 Corbin Burnes vs Logan Webb May 28 Giants W 7-5 Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb May 30 @ Blue Jays L 7-2 Adrian Houser vs Yusei Kikuchi May 31 @ Blue Jays W 4-2 Julio Teheran vs Alek Manoah June 1 @ Blue Jays L 3-1 Freddy Peralta vs Kevin Gausman June 2 @ Reds - Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Williamson June 3 @ Reds - Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft June 4 @ Reds - Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively June 5 @ Reds - Julio Teheran vs Luke Weaver June 6 Orioles - Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson June 7 Orioles - Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer

Reds Schedule