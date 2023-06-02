The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.150 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 194 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 15 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .288.

Duran has gotten a hit in 25 of 39 games this season (64.1%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (30.8%).

In 7.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (35.9%), with two or more RBI in four of them (10.3%).

In 30.8% of his games this season (12 of 39), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .421 AVG .325 .467 OBP .372 .737 SLG .475 10 XBH 4 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 9/4 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 3 Home Away 20 GP 19 16 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

